Tripio Hits Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $83,915.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00059350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

