TRON Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $7.08 billion and $771.12 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000813 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003053 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005112 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,828,685,866 coins and its circulating supply is 101,828,685,204 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.