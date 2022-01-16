TROY Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, TROY has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One TROY coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. TROY has a market capitalization of $84.27 million and $12.71 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00072510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.77 or 0.07768621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,054.51 or 0.99790440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00070366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008217 BTC.

About TROY

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

