TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 91,941 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TRUE stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $357.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

