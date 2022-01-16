TrueFi Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $147.18 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.