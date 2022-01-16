Truist Financial Corp Acquires 14,395 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after buying an additional 1,035,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after buying an additional 488,716 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after buying an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after buying an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

