Truist Financial Corp Acquires 9,441 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

