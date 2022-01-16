Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 46.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.