Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,838 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

VAW opened at $193.89 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $201.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.39 and its 200 day moving average is $185.80.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

