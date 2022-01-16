Truist Financial Corp Buys 18,709 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of MYTE opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.44.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. Analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.