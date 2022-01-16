Truist Financial Corp Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $73.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92.

