Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $72.55 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

