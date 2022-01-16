Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ITT by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

