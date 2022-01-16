Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,451 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.01.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

