Truist Financial Corp Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,957 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Navient worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Navient by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Navient by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Navient by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 171,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Navient by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40,333 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.71. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.