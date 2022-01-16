Truist Financial Corp Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 9.69% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 158.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,774,000.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WINC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.