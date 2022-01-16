Truist Financial Corp Has $2.04 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 314,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Shares of GIGB opened at $52.89 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58.

