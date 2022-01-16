Truist Financial Corp Has $2.18 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $39,305,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $645.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.68.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

