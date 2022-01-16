Truist Financial Corp Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.