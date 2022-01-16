Truist Financial Corp Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KOF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $55.74 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.