Truist Financial Corp Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000.

BATS MEAR opened at $50.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

