Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $948,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 81,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $752,000.

RFV opened at $100.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.02.

