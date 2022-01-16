Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730,414 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $37.63 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.