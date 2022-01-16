Truist Financial Corp Purchases 5,660 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of LPSN opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

