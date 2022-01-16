Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 105.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.

