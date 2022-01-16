Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 113,459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 130,789 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 66.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.