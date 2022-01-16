Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 156,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 131.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.