Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,639 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

