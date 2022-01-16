Truist Financial Corp Sells 42 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in NVR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in NVR by 341.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,718.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5,556.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,213.54. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,950.62 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $65.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

