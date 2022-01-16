Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,212 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Arch Resources worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 611.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Arch Resources by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 525,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCH opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.