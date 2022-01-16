Trust Wallet Token Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $248.56 million and $12.40 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.88 or 0.07746774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.12 or 0.99596073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.