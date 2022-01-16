TrustVerse Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.01 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $112,900.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00059003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

