TTC Hits Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded flat against the dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00059769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

