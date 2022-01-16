TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stake Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

