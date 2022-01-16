Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.25). Twilio reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

In other Twilio news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,787 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $215.16. 2,466,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,024. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.07. Twilio has a 1 year low of $210.90 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

