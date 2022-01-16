U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lowered by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.