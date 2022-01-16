U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) vs. Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Head-To-Head Survey

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares U.S. Century Bank and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Century Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Capital Bancshares $109.28 million 6.21 $22.54 million $2.36 14.16

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Century Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Century Bank and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Century Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 1 5 0 2.83

U.S. Century Bank currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $27.93, suggesting a potential downside of 16.40%. Given U.S. Century Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. Century Bank is more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Century Bank and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Century Bank N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Capital Bancshares 40.56% 13.88% 1.26%

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats U.S. Century Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

