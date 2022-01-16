UCA Coin Price Hits $0.0010 (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, UCA Coin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UCA Coin has a market cap of $2.40 million and $15,898.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,334,443,170 coins and its circulating supply is 2,304,711,828 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UCA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UCA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

