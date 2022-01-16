Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UAA opened at $18.86 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

