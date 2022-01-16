Unicly Genesis Collection Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $80,476.11 and $766.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.07 or 0.07621557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,589.09 or 1.00027142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00068678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.