UniCrypt Market Cap Tops $15.65 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for $568.40 or 0.01321937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $15.65 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniCrypt has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,533 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

