UniCrypt (UNCX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for about $590.67 or 0.01372439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniCrypt alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00324076 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021072 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009386 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002511 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000828 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003087 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016554 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UNCX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,533 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniCrypt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniCrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniCrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniCrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.