Unido EP (UDO) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $142,758.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00062248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.05 or 0.07685382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,730.25 or 0.99755084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,890,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

