UniFarm Hits 24-Hour Volume of $47,252.00 (UFARM)

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One UniFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UniFarm has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $535,546.79 and $47,252.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.81 or 0.07759397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,330.80 or 0.99804142 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008270 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UniFarm

