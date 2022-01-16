Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.31 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $37.31 million and $6.68 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $7.32 or 0.00017020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.58 or 0.00215225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.16 or 0.00451364 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00078573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars.

