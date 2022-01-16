Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Hits $80,281.67 on Major Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $80,281.67 or 1.88505882 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 0% against the dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $24.25 million and $40,927.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00058530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

