United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.19 ($49.08).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on United Internet in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.80) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €34.75 ($39.49) on Friday. United Internet has a 1-year low of €31.35 ($35.63) and a 1-year high of €39.34 ($44.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.45.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

