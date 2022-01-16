United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.19 ($49.08).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on United Internet in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.80) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €34.75 ($39.49) on Friday. United Internet has a 1-year low of €31.35 ($35.63) and a 1-year high of €39.34 ($44.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.45.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

