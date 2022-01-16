United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.70.

NYSE:URI opened at $327.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.41 and a 200-day moving average of $344.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.22 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

