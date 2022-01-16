UpBots Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $199,829.00 (UBXT)

UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One UpBots coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. UpBots has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $199,829.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UpBots has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UpBots

UpBots is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 499,730,120 coins and its circulating supply is 406,276,932 coins. The official website for UpBots is upbots.com . UpBots’ official message board is medium.com/upbotscom . UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

UpBots Coin Trading

