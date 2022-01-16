UREEQA (URQA) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $1,895.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

